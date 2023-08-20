North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico

After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.

The team from Tijuana scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding lead in the elimination bracket game in Williamsport, Pa.

The Team Canada finishes the tournament with a 1-2 record.

“We are all proud of these kids and the hard work they put in this summer! Enjoy the rest of the experience fellas,” the team shared in a social media post on Sunday.

This year’s effort marks the second time North Regina has represented Canada at the LLWS. The last time being 2002 – when the team lost all three of its games.

North Regina had a challenging start to the tournament – losing 6-0 to 17-time LLWS title winners Chinese Tapei on Aug. 17.

The team from Regina rebounded on Aug. 19 with its first ever win at the tournament – claiming a 3-0 victory against the Czech Republic.

The team is made up of head coach Cole Warken, and assistant coaches, Cole Paquin and Kyle Carson.

The players include Braeden McQueen, Bryden Nernberg, Creeson Malbeuf, Dylan Leach, Jackson Bilboe, Jaxon Weir, Kanyn Junior, Nash Tomchuk, Nickson Hjelsing, Pierce Sorrell, Tate Sexsmith, and Treyten Mandziuk.

The 2023 Little League World Series consists of 20 teams in two brackets – with the two finalists playing on Aug. 27 for the championship.