North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series
North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
“My heart just started racing. It didn’t feel real,” said pitcher Nickson Hjelsing – describing the moment of the final out.
It was a hard fought battle for the team as they went 0-3 in the first three games of the tournament and had to win their way back in – all the way to the final.
“We had a team meeting on the field when we lost [the third game] and then everybody said ‘Let’s go boys. We’re going to win this boys’,” Hjelsing said.
“We just kept grinding, winning one game at a time, one pitch at a time,” shared Hjelsing’s teammate – Braeden McQueen.
“At the end of the round robin, into the finals, we didn’t have a doubt on the bench. We knew that no matter the score, no matter the situation, the boys wouldn’t stop fighting,” said Cole Warken, manager and coach.
But they knew Thursday’s final would be a tough battle facing the only undefeated team of the tournament and last year’s champions.
“Just play hard, leave it all on the field,” McQueen said – on what the message was heading into Thursday’s matchup.
“It feels really good [to beat them],” he added.
North Regina went down 1-0 in the second inning but answered back in the fourth taking a 4-1 lead.
In the sixth inning Vancouver would prove they were still in the fight – bringing the score to within one with two outs. But McQueen would seal the deal for the third and final out of the game.
“The ground ball was hit to me and I just touched my bag and that was it, that was the game,” he said.
“[I was] really happy to win and to [know we get to] go to Williamsport.”
This is only the second time a Saskatchewan team will represent Canada at the Little League World Series.
The team will fly to Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Games begin on August 16th and run until the 27th.
Regina Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says. Over 1,000 structures burned
A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighbourhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Health Canada recalls baby jeans over choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for certain baby and toddler jeans, warning the products pose a choking hazard.
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Three seats up for grabs in Sask. Legislature as final day of voting continues
Thursday marks the last day of voting in three Regina-area byelections with the potential to change the makeup of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly.
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.
Winnipeg
-
'It can’t continue to happen': Tina Fontaine remembered on anniversary of her death
Family, friends and the community are honouring the memory of Tina Fontaine Thursday, marking nine years since the 15-year-old died.
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
-
'That is our front step': Local bakery upset over construction work outside front door
A West End bakery says construction is causing a blow to its bottom line.
Calgary
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Mix of rain, hot weather present challenge for farmers in central Alberta
Spring and summer have brought plenty of heat and rain, but it's not all good news for farmers.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack
A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.
-
Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'
Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.
-
Man, 67, found dead in northwest Toronto apartment unit
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 67-year-old man was found dead in an apartment unit in northwest Toronto Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Planned closure of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa for construction cancelled this weekend
The partial closure of a section of Highway 417 in central Ottawa for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge has been cancelled this weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. minister promises answers in horrific foster abuse case, apologizes to grandmother
B.C.'s minister of children and family development has offered an apology and agreed to meet with the grieving grandmother of a boy from the Fraser Valley who died in foster care.
-
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
-
B.C. man sentenced for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
A B.C. man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and shared video of the attack on Snapchat has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Montreal
-
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
-
Quebec's only LGBTQ2S+ library gets $5,000 donation
Stepping inside the Open Book Library, it looks and sounds like any other public library, but upon a closer look, a theme emerges.
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
Vancouver Island
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Tofino for B.C. vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vacationing with his family on Vancouver Island this week. The prime minister's plane landed at Tofino-Long Beach Airport just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
Man arrested after standoff in Campbell River
A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a condominium complex in Campbell River and threatened to kill police.
-
Tacofino set to open new location in Langford
Tacofino, the popular chain of Mexican restaurants that has expanded well beyond its roots in a Tofino taco truck, is preparing to open a new location in Langford.
Atlantic
-
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
-
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation
CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago. Members say a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park putting some of their members in harm's way.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
Northern Ont. woman tries to claim $70M lotto ticket
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.