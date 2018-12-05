Northern college board member removed after pleading guilty to domestic assault
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:17PM CST
The province has removed a board member from Northlands College after he pleaded guilty to domestic assault charges.
Vincent Natomagan was recently appointed to serve a three-year term. He pleaded guilty to the charges just days after assuming the role.
The government addressed the situation earlier this week, but has now officially cut ties.
A criminal record check isn’t required when appointing board members.