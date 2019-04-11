Not all heroes wear capes: Riders Zack Evans makes a lucky fan's day
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:00AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:06AM CST
On April 7 a fan took to Twitter to deem their Roughrider stuffy lost.
“It is with sadness that I announce that green stuffy stuffy was last seen in a Niagra Falls parking lot,” the Tweet read. “And is feared lost for good.”
The fan, tweeting from the handle @MoBay_LA, likely wasn’t expecting what happened next.
“I don’t think we sell those at the Rider Store right now, but if you need a new stuffy let me know and I can go shopping for a new one,” Riders defensive lineman Zack Evans replied. “I know there are Rider lemurs, Rider teddys and Gainer stuffies. It’s not the same but it’s something. Let me know.”
The fan responded, seemingly thrilled at the offer. They said they would like the crochet bear with a #92 jersey, Evans’ number.
It was a happy ending for a fan down on their luck.