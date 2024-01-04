'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina

Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.

“It’s January,” said organizer Tiro Mthembu. “We are pleading.”

Mthembu, who is a part of Good Trouble Network YQR, said more and more people in the city have nowhere to go.

In recent weeks, multiple people have been found dead as a result of being left in the elements.

“Last year, we had a warming bus,” Mthembu went on to say. “This year we don’t.”

“We can’t continue to watch our most vulnerable suffer like this,” he added.

Good Trouble Network, who is not affiliated with Carmichael Outreach, feels that community organization could open a warming space immediately.

“We are not going to give up on this,” Mthembu said.

Tyler Gelsinger, Carmichael’s executive director, told reporters Thursday they have a plan, and a building available to operate a space.

“The notion of operating a space is a cherished aspiration,” he said.

The space would be open from 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. seven days a week.

However, Carmichael says they don’t have the funding necessary to hire and train additional staff.

“It’s just beyond our capacity,” Gelsinger said.

Tasia, the granddaughter of Marjorie Friday, also spoke at the press conference held by Carmichael Outreach. She stressed the importance of meeting basic needs.

“The warming centre at Carmichael would be a basic need support, a place for people not to only warm up during freezing Saskatchewan winters, but a place for people to find connection, kindness, with the hopes that we help to keep people alive, safe, and supported.

Gelsinger added they would need about $350,000 to operate the space from February through May.

“If someone were to donate $350,000 to us, we’re basically ready to go,” he added.

As part of budget deliberations in December, city council approved $1 million in funding for the potential of a new space.

At the time, administration told councillors talks were underway with community organizations who showed interest in operating it.

They could not confirm which ones.

Carmichael said they are talking with all levels of government to secure funding.

“But at this time, there is nothing,” Gelsinger explained. “We don’t have the means to just start.”

Gelsinger was confident funding would come forward for their space to be operational by the end of February.

But advocates believe that is not soon enough.

“The constant crisis we find ourselves is asking for more money,” Mthembu said. “It’s a disgrace we have to continue to plead.”

“But we will continue to do so,” he added.