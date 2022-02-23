Ocean Man First Nation now officially recognized as Treaty 4 First Nation

After signing a landmark agreement with Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, Ocean Man First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan is now officially recognized as a Treaty 4 First Nation.

In a release from Ocean Man, it stated the First Nation adhered to Treaty 4 in September of 1875.

However in 1901, Canada wrongfully amalgamated Ocean Man, with nearby Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation and White Bear First Nation.

After the amalgamation, Canada stopped recognizing Ocean Man and Pheasant Rump as First Nations separate from White Bear.

The people of Ocean Man and Pheasant Rump were moved to the White Bear reserve, and continued to reside there for decades.

Ocean Man was then formally recognized by Canada in 1989, according to the First Nation.

However, there was disagreement over whether the Ocean Man that was recognized in 1989, was the same band as the one that adhered to Treaty No. 4 in 1875.

The agreement between Ocean Man and Canada on Wednesday officially recognizes that the First Nation has existed continually since 1875.

The agreement also formally recognizes Canada’s ongoing Treaty relationship with the First Nation and their inherent rights under Treaty 4.

It was signed in Regina at a private ceremony.