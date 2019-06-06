Oh, Canada: Saskatchewan singer proud despite flak over anthem at NBA final
Tenille Arts performs the national anthem of Canada before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 2:38PM CST
A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA finals last night.
Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.
The 25-year-old who is originally from Weyburn admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.
She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that's exactly what she did.
Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.
Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.