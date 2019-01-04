

CTV Regina





Police have charged a man after another man suffered serious injuries after being shot on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Wascana Street around 9:30 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot inside a home. When police arrived, they say two men were in the backyard and one man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers treated the injured man and the other man was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

Three other people were arrested in the home. Officers found a gun and ammunition in the home.

Tristan Raphael, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.