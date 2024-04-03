One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.

RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP was called to the scene on Erin Avenue around 8:30 Tuesday night.

“Officers responded immediately along with the Lipton Fire Department and local EMS where they discovered the residence in flames,” an email to CTV News from RCMP read.

EMS declared the individual dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The fire has been determined to not be suspicious in nature, according to RCMP.

RCMP did not release the individual’s name, age or gender.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have taken over the investigation, RCMP said, adding they will have no further details to provide.

Lipton, Sask. is located about 90 kilometres northeast of Regina.