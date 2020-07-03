NEAR MOOSOMIN -- A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on a grid road west of Moosomin, on Thursday evening.

RCMP responded to the scene, approximately 18 km west and five km south of Moosomin, after a vehicle driving east carrying three people, lost control and rolled into a ditch. Police said a 24-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The girl and an 18-year-old woman were taken to hospital.

Police say the grid road was narrow and uneven. RCMP said lack of seatbelts and driver inexperience likely contributed to the rollover, however, that could change as the investigation progresses.

Forensic reconstructionists and the Coroner’s Service are assisting in the ongoing investigation.