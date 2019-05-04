

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





A man is dead after an "officer-involved shooting" during a hostage situation early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Halifax St. around 6 a.m. after a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene they found a man armed with a knife, holding a woman hostage.

One of the officers discharged their firearm and the man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. He has been identified and his next of kin have been notified.

Police were on the scene of the incident for a significant amount of time, and tried to deescalate the situation according to Regina Police Chief Evan Bray.

“There was a lot of de-escalation techniques used to try and de-escalate the situation. These situations are very fluid, they're very dynamic, things happen very rapidly,” said Bray. “I think our officers applied proper training and tactics to the situation.”

Crisis negotiators, SWAT and EMS were also called to the scene to help during the situation.

The name of the man will not be released at this time.

The circumstances of the incident are now under investigation which will include oversight appointed by the Ministry of Justice. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will also assist in the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday morning as part of the investigation, according to Bray.

All the officers involved will be interviewed as part of the investigation process, including the officer who discharged the firearm.

Chief Bray said that the woman involved was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, and is in contact with police.

The last fatal police shooting in Regina took place on Sept. 10, 1998.