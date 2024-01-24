Ontario man arrested in Regina drug trafficking investigation

REGINA
    A 30-year-old man from Ontario is facing four charges relating to a recent drug trafficking investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Beginning with a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 – officers arrested the suspect on the 100 block of University Park Drive.

    Following the arrest, members of RPS’s Drug Unit along with SWAT unit members executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Barr Street.

    All told, several fraudulent identification documents, $66,000 in cash, 500 grams of what’s believed to be cocaine (with a street value of $85,000), multiple cell phones and other items associated with drug trafficking were seized by police.

    The accused faces one count of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and two counts of possessing of fraudulent documents.

    He made his first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court Jan. 22.

     

