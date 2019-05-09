

CTV Regina





The province says the Regina Bypass is on time and on budget and will be opening soon.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.

“There’s just a few short months to go before the largest transportation infrastructure project in Saskatchewan’s history is complete,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said in a news release. “This project will have a major impact on the economy of Saskatchewan and the Regina area, as well as traffic safety. Work isn’t even finished yet and the RCMP, first responders, municipal officials and drivers are telling us the work east of Regina has made a dramatic improvement to safety.”

According to the province, the east portion of the bypass that opened in 2017 has reduced collisions at intersections with Highway 1 east. An independent study commissioned by the province also says bypass construction created 9,200 jobs and will see $2.3 billion in travel delay savings in the next 30 years.

The province says work is 95 per cent complete. Remaining work includes paving Arcola Avenue to Highway 11, bridge work, guardrail and curb installation, line painting, signage and lights.

Drivers are reminded that unopened sections of the bypass are active work zones and they should obey signs and speed reductions in those zones.