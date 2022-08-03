Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony

The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous-Crown Relations, spoke at an event in the community on Wednesday morning to acknowledge the wrongs of the past.

He said the government hopes the apology can help the healing process within the community.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation was home to the File Hills Colony between 1897 and 1954. Participants in the colony were selected for the experiment after graduating from residential schools and industrial schools.

Colony members were forced to work on a community farm which was located on what is now called Peepeekisis Cree Nation.

They were not permitted to return to their home communities where they had originally lived before attending residential school, where most of their families were still living.

Miller called the scheme an “experiment in invasive and radical social engineering.”

