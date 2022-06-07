Out of commission Riverhurst ferry affecting local residents

The Riverhurst Ferry closure has been affecting the recreation industry and many other livelihoods in the area since it ran aground in the spring. (Luke Simard/CTV News) The Riverhurst Ferry closure has been affecting the recreation industry and many other livelihoods in the area since it ran aground in the spring. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener