Regina

    • Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre

    Regina’s Urgent Care Centre at 1320 Albert St. can be seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Regina’s Urgent Care Centre at 1320 Albert St. can be seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.

    On average, 107 people received care at the centre per day – the majority of which for urgent but non-life-threatening health issues.

    According to the province, nearly 180 patients received mental health and addictions support at the centre.

    More than 250 patients were connected to resources in the community while 320 patients were transferred to hospital for high-level care.

    The most common illnesses and injuries at the centre included:

    • Abdominal pain
    • Cough and congestion
    • Cuts requiring stitches
    • And suspected broken bones needing an X-ray

    Approximately 60 per cent of patients received on-site lab/diagnostic services including 150 ultrasounds, 100 x-rays and 1,200 lab services.

    The Saskatchewan Health Authority is set to provide an update on the centre’s operations on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

    --More to come...

