Over 800 infractions recorded in CAA Safety Assessment of 2 Regina schools

A recent safety assessment of St. Nicholas and Plainsview Elementary Schools in Regina, revealed a total of 850 infractions by drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) conducted the traffic safety assessment on April 25, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of both Regina Public and Regina Catholic School Divisions, the Regina Police Service, and CAA Saskatchewan worked together to track “risky behaviours” of drivers and pedestrians in the two school zones in west Regina.

Among the “risky behaviours” by drivers were:

Not stopping at stop signs (113)

Stopping in a no stopping zone (91)

Parked or stopped in a crosswalk (79)

Illegal or unsafe U-turn in a school zone (46, with one vehicle squealing its tires)

The number of infractions by drivers totaled 515, with 227 happening before school and 288 happening after.

For pedestrians, infractions included:

Jay walking (187)

Failing to look both ways before crossing (19)

Crossing between parked cars (16)

Cyclists weren’t spared from the assessment. CAA recorded:

Not wearing a helmet (56)

Cycling on the sidewalk (36)

Not dismounting a bike to cross the street (5)

"This is a rapidly growing community in the northwest of Regina,” Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications with Regina Public Schools said in the release.

“With growth comes increased speeds, more cars, and a need for all road users to work together to help make school zones safer for students and other facility users.”

Spokesperson for the Regina Catholic School Division, Twyla West, echoed Lazarou’s comments.

“This school zone has also frequently been a construction zone, increasing the need for attention to safety,” she said.

“As the weather continues to reflect the changing calendar, kids are out playing and very excited, which sometimes impacts their attention. Slowing down and staying alert in school zones is important.”

According to CAA, the results of the assessments are shared with staff, students, families, community partners and decision makers to help make the required steps to improve safety in school zones.

“We’re grateful to drivers who are following all traffic rules."