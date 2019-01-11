

CTV Regina





Michelle Brass from the Peepeekisis First Nation on Treaty 4 Territory has been sworn in as a Saskatchewan Provincial Court Judge.

Brass received her law degree in 1997 from the University of Saskatchewan and began her career as a lawyer for the Ministry of Justice and went on to work with Justice Canada, the Indian Specific Claims Commission, Saskatchewan Water Security Agency and most recently with her own practice, Brass Law Office.

“Judge Brass is an outstanding appointment to the bench,” said Justice Minister Don Morgan is a press release.

“For sharing her knowledge in the classroom, to providing advice to the ministry, she has made valuable contributions to the legal community in Saskatchewan and Canada for more than 20 years.”

The ceremony also included an honour song and drumming.

Brass will replace Judge Lane Wiegers in Estevan. Wiegers will be moving to the Provincial Court in Regina.