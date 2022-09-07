Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole

BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP

Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.

A heavy police presence is seen on Highway 11 near Rosthern, Sask. following the arrest of Myles Sanderson. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV News)

