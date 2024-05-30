REGINA
Regina

Pets rescued during house fire in north Regina

Firefighters rescued multiple pets at a home on north Regina on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Source: Regina fire) Firefighters rescued multiple pets at a home on north Regina on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Source: Regina fire)
A house fire call in Regina’s Normanview area saw multiple pets rescued from a burning home.

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday night on the 6900 block of 1st Avenue North, according to a post from Regina Fire.

Crews extinguished the flames and completed their searches. No injuries were reported.

However, multiple pets were rescued from the home. The Regina Humane Society attended the scene to assist fire crews with caring for the animals.

The fire is under investigation.

