REGINA -- Residents in 14 Saskatchewan communities will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at select pharmacies, as part of a pilot project beginning next week.

In a release, the province said bookings will be available as early as April 26, with vaccinations at pharmacies starting on April 29.

As many as 63 pharmacies will participate in this small scale roll out to "refine distribution and vaccination processes."

The province said additional pharmacies in more communities will be added when more vaccines become available.

The communities involved in the pilot program were not initially announced. Participating pharmacies will be listed on the Government of Saskatchewan website when they are ready to accept bookings.

"Residents are asked to be patient as booking for appointments will vary by pharmacy, so please watch for local notifications," the province said in a release.

Staff working in pharmacies involved in the pilot will be eligible to be vaccinated.