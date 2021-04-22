REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported that the province’s current vaccine supply cannot keep up with demand for appointments.

The update comes just as the province opened up vaccine booking eligibility to people 44 and over.

“[Please] remember that demand for appointments outweighs current available supply,” the SHA said in a Tweet.

The #Sask Patient Booking System has been very popular today (Apr 22), with many individuals logging on to book appointments. Pls remember that demand for appointments outweighs current available supply. pic.twitter.com/3g0mYN6jEg — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) April 22, 2021

"Residents will notice that there are more clinic options in rural and northern communities than in urban centres like Regina and Saskatoon," Doug Dahl with the SHA told CTV News in an email. "That is because all appointments in these centres are currently booked; however we expect more appointments to be added in these communities by Wednesday, April 28."

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will use the AstraZeneca shot to vaccinate people age 40 and older against COVID-19.