Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrates one-year anniversary in new building

Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrated one year since they moved into their new building this week.

A Christmas Eve 2020 fire forced them to pause operations for nearly two years.

“It was quite the process,” said executive director Andrew Love.

The addictions treatment facility moved into North Central Regina in October 2022.

The original ‘Pine Lodge’ sign also made the move from Indian Head to Regina. It now sits in the courtyard as an ode to the former site.

“We spent a significant amount of time getting this place ready,” Love said. “We needed a full building renovation.”

While the move was not easy, the organization took the chance to rebuild how it operated to better serve those in need of supports.

“It was an opportunity to reset,” Love said. “We re-evaluated priorities, looked at the services we deliver and got connected with the community.”

Pine Lodge also changed the way it handles individual cases. Making sure each person has the necessary tools to succeed after they leave treatment, especially those who may be at a higher risk to relapse.

“That might be getting on assistance or housing supports,” Love explained.

Staff continue to do their best to support those in recovery but the crisis is still very real.

According to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, there have been 150 confirmed drug toxicity deaths already this year.

There have also been 219 suspected toxicity deaths.

“It’s a horrifying statistic,” responded Love.

With the province’s announcement last week adding more treatment beds and spaces across Saskatchewan, Pine Lodge hopes the added collaboration brings more success for those who access supports.

“We need both reactionary and proactive approaches to addictions in Saskatchewan,” said Love. “On paper, it’s fantastic.”

Leaders at Pine Lodge meet often with individuals in recovery to ensure the care they provide continues to the needs of those who need it most, making sure next year is even better than the last.