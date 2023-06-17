'Pleading for help': Community members take homelessness issue to Regina City Hall
The issue of homelessness landed at the front door of Regina City Hall on Thursday, as a number of unhoused people and their supporters spent Thursday on the front lawn. The gathering was also intended as a message to city council.
“Take a look out your window up on the 14th floor and upstairs, take a look down and see how our community members, how people are suffering and are pleading for help,” said Tiro Mthembu, a community activist.
A community barbecue on Wednesday night in Pepsi Park drew a response from police, fire and bylaw enforcement officers. The event commemorated the one-year anniversary of a city council motion to tackle homelessness.
Officers allowed the gathering to remain until park closing at 11:00 p.m. despite the group not having a permit. The Heritage neighbourhood says it’s trying to work with everyone to solve a crisis.
“Every one of us has seen inflation like we’ve never seen it before so everybody could potentially be, you know, a week away, a paycheck away from being food insecure,” said Wendy Miller, executive director of the Heritage Neighbourhood Association.
Neighbours were appreciative.
“Lots of children and families like this type of stuff, like to join up, get food, said Anika Burns, an event participant.
Organizers complied with the bylaw. They packed up their tent and supplies before midnight and marched over to city hall where no enforcement issues have arisen.
Organizers don’t know how long they will remain in front of city hall. They point to food security and housing issues in other neighbourhoods and say they may provide services there on a rotating basis. Wayne Mantyka, CTV News, Regina.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Calgary
-
Enbridge to pay Bad River band $5.1M in Line 5 profits, move pipeline by 2026: judge
Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. must pay an Indigenous band in Wisconsin more than US $5 million in Line 5 profits and relocate the controversial cross-border pipeline within the next three years, a U.S. judge says.
-
Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival
A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Annual Teddy Bear Picnic promotes stronger family connections
The annual Teddy Bear Picnic event was in full swing today at the Jackie Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
Montreal
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
Skead Road in Greater Sudbury reopens following fatal crash
Skead Road reopens after being closed from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road for several hours following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.