'Pleading for help': Community members take homelessness issue to Regina City Hall

The issue of homelessness landed at the front door of Regina City Hall on Thursday, as a number of unhoused people and their supporters spent Thursday on the front lawn. The gathering was also intended as a message to city council.

“Take a look out your window up on the 14th floor and upstairs, take a look down and see how our community members, how people are suffering and are pleading for help,” said Tiro Mthembu, a community activist.

A community barbecue on Wednesday night in Pepsi Park drew a response from police, fire and bylaw enforcement officers. The event commemorated the one-year anniversary of a city council motion to tackle homelessness.

Officers allowed the gathering to remain until park closing at 11:00 p.m. despite the group not having a permit. The Heritage neighbourhood says it’s trying to work with everyone to solve a crisis.

“Every one of us has seen inflation like we’ve never seen it before so everybody could potentially be, you know, a week away, a paycheck away from being food insecure,” said Wendy Miller, executive director of the Heritage Neighbourhood Association.

Neighbours were appreciative.

“Lots of children and families like this type of stuff, like to join up, get food, said Anika Burns, an event participant.

Organizers complied with the bylaw. They packed up their tent and supplies before midnight and marched over to city hall where no enforcement issues have arisen.

Organizers don’t know how long they will remain in front of city hall. They point to food security and housing issues in other neighbourhoods and say they may provide services there on a rotating basis. Wayne Mantyka, CTV News, Regina.