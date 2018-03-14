

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Regina on Wednesday to tour Evraz Steel.

The stop in the Queen City is part of Trudeau’s nationwide tour visiting steel manufacturers. U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from 25 per cent steel tariffs last week.

This is Trudeau’s second stop in Regina this month. Last Friday, he announced the first permanent RCMP commissioner at Depot Division and met with Premier Scott Moe.