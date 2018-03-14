PM Justin Trudeau to tour Evraz Steel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters following a tour of Dofasco in Hamilton Ont., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:45AM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Regina on Wednesday to tour Evraz Steel.
The stop in the Queen City is part of Trudeau’s nationwide tour visiting steel manufacturers. U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from 25 per cent steel tariffs last week.
This is Trudeau’s second stop in Regina this month. Last Friday, he announced the first permanent RCMP commissioner at Depot Division and met with Premier Scott Moe.