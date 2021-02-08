REGINA -- All of Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) estimates temperatures as low as minus 50 in some parts of the province.

On their website, ECCC said that “extreme cold puts everyone at risk.”

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” ECCC said.

In Regina and Saskatoon, all transit to schools was cancelled for Monday, due to the extreme cold.

If wind chill is at –40C or lower at 6 am, transportation for students requiring vehicles equipped with lifts (for wheelchairs) will be cancelled. All student transportation is cancelled at –45C windchill at 6 am. Schools remain open, unless otherwise announced. — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) February 5, 2021

In Uranium City a record was tied on Sunday morning, with minus 48.9 degrees.

“This same temperature has been recorded there once before, on January 15, 1974.” ECCC Weather Saskatchchewan said on Twitter.

It's a cold day out there!



In fact, Uranium City, in far northern Saskatchewan, tied an all-time cold record this morning, at a bone-chilling -48.9 degrees.



This same temperature has been recorded there once before, on January 15, 1974. #skstorm #skwx #cold — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) February 7, 2021

“At temps this cold, frostbite can happen in minutes, watch for signs of cold injury,” ECCC Weather Saskatchewan said.

Coldest temps of winter so far, for much of SK are forecast this weekend and early next week. #skstorm



Regina and Saskatoon will see temps between -35°C and -40°C by Mon, Feb 8 morning.



At temps this cold, frostbite can happen in minutes, watch for signs of cold injury. pic.twitter.com/Vn4gPz3sBF — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) February 5, 2021

“Canada just recorded its coldest temperature since 2017, thanks to the #polarvortex,” The Weather Network wrote on Twitter.

What's the coldest temperature you've ever experienced? Canada just recorded its coldest temperature since 2017, thanks to the #polarvortex.



Photo: Patsy Larocque — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 8, 2021

In some parts of Saskatchewan, it was cold enough to turn hot water to vapour. A trick shared far and wide on social media over recent winters.