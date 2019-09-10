

CTV News Regina





Police say they have arrested a suspect who they believe pulled out a gun when another man refused to buy his garden tractor.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Dewdney Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect was driving a Ford F150 truck with a broken tail light and a dent on the passenger side.

That suspect vehicle was seen in North Central on Monday, police say. The man driving abandoned the vehicle in the 1400 block of Wascana Street and fled from officers on foot. An officer deployed a Taser arresting the man, who was treated by EMS at the scene before being taken into police cells. He wasn’t injured.

Harold Joseph Hanson, 34, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.