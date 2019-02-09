

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw Police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a car was stolen in the city.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Manitoba Street East. The vehicle was left running and found abandoned within minutes in the 200 block of High Street East.

Through investigation, police determined the suspect was Mark Kelly from Moose Jaw. Kelly had a Canada wide warrant for a parole violation.

Police found Kelly in a downtown apartment. Police tried to arrest Kelly but he fled back into the apartment and pulled a knife on police officers before proceeding to barricade himself in a bedroom with two other people.

Negotiators were able to convince Kelly to allow two people to exit the bedroom.

The RCMP Emergency Response team was called in to assist with the arrest, and Kelly was successfully apprehended.

Kelly is charged with assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.