

CTV Regina





Police have again increased the search area for a 19-year-old Regina man missing since last weekend.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum was last seen on Nov. 17 in the Marshall Crescent area. Regina police are asking the public to check their yards, sheds, unused vehicles, RVs and campers for Chukwudum, along with along fences, under decks and open areas.

The search area has expanded again, now including from the Transcona area to Whitmore Park. According to police, the area is too large to be searched by volunteers and police alone.

Police originally started their search in north Regina and have expanded it to cover most of the western part of the city. Chukwudum was last seen in the Normanview area, but lives in Whitmore Park.

Chukwudum’s disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case, police will not say if it's criminal in nature. Police say one possibility is that he could have left a home on Marshall Crescent on foot and gone into another building for shelter from the cold. He was not wearing warm clothing last time he was seen, and tempteratures dropped to the mid minus 20s. According to police, Chukwudum is an international student from Nigeria at the University of Regina and might have limited familiarity with the city. He doesn’t have any family in Regina, but has a sister in Saskatchewan.

Homeowners are asked to search their properties before another snowfall, which might cover any possible evidence. Police believe he is still in Regina.

Chukwudum is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light sweatpants and a dark toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.