REGINA -- Police have identified the victims and charged two people in the city's second and third homicides of 2020.

On Sunday, police said a death in the 500 block of Wascana Street was considered a homicide.

The victim is identified by police as Majok Agwait Majok, 23. A 17-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Majok's death. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say a death on Saturday evening — the third death investigated by police over two days — is now considered the city's third homicide of 2020. A man was found injured in the 1200 block of Rae Street around 7:35 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Police have identified this man as Isiah Trent Allary, 24. Devon Wayne Cyr, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

The 17-year-old and Cyr are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police have not said if a third death last week, on Friday afternoon, is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information about any of these deaths is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.