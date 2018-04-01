Police investigate after man suffers from gun-related injuries
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 12:13PM CST
Regina police are investigating after a man was found injured from what they believe is a result of a gun-related incident.
Early Sunday morning at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Wascana Street for a report of an injured man.
The man was taken to hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been arrested, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.