Regina police are investigating after a man was found injured from what they believe is a result of a gun-related incident.

Early Sunday morning at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Wascana Street for a report of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.