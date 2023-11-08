Police investigating after Creative Saskatchewan defrauded of more than $331,000

Police are investigating after the economic development agency responsible for Saskatchewan's creative industries was defrauded of more than $331,000.

Megan Folden with Creative Saskatchewan says she is unable to release details while the matter is being investigated and before court.

The agency has applied to court asking for Royal Bank of Canada to return the money, and the matter is set be heard later this month.

Regina police say an investigation is ongoing but would not provide details.

Court documents say Creative Saskatchewan had meant to send money to a film and television production company in July and August.

The documents say the agency was a victim of fraud as banking information for the production company was changed in fake invoices.

The documents say the fraud was discovered in September as no money had made it to the intended production company.

A judge ruled in October that the bank must disclose the amount of money that remains in the account from the fraudulent transfers and the identity of the account holder.

"This kind of fraud is a scourge on our businesses and economy," the decision said.

The bank didn't oppose the order but asked the court to ensure it was not contravening legislation that restricts the release of personal information.

Creative Saskatchewan opened in 2013 to support artists, entrepreneurs and industry including in film and television. As of July 2023, it had invested $65.8 million in more than 2,400 projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.