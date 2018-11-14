Police investigating suspicious death on the Little Black Bear First Nation
Little Black Bear First Nation (FILE HILLS FIRST NATIONS POLICE SERVICE)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 3:09PM CST
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home on the Little Black Bear First Nation.
Officers were called to the home on Tuesday after a report of a dead body.
An autopsy has been completed in Regina, and the results are pending.
Police are calling the death suspicious.
The Little Black Bear First Nation is about 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.