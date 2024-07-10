Police operation on 1100 block Cameron Street concluded

A police operation which took place on the 1100 block of Cameron Street on Wednesday afternoon has concluded.

Around 2 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) issued the advisory. Drivers and pedestrans were asked to choose a different route and those in the area were told to shelter in place.

RPS sent out another advisory just after 3:30 p.m. to say the police operation concluded.

The police service thanked the public for their cooperation.