Police respond to shooting in North Central on Tuesday night
Police respond to a shooting in North Central on March 19, 2019
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:00AM CST
Regina police are investigating a shooting in North Central on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street around 7:45 p.m. Police say the victim was found in the 900 block of Argyle Street.
There is no danger to the public, according to police.
Few details have been released at this time.