

CTV Regina





Police have issued a warrant for a Regina man in connection with an incident of unlawful confinement and sexual assault.

Roland Todd Sasakamoose, 31, is described as Indigenous, about 5’10” tall, weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms, as well as the word “Khali” on the side of his neck and “Plains Cree Pride 306” on his upper chest.

Sasakamoose is facing a number of charges, including unlawful confinement, sexual assault, assault, mischief under $5,000, breach of recognizance and driving while disqualified in connection with an incident that happened on June 24.

Anyone who see Sasakamoose is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8577.