Police are searching for a suspect after a house was shot in the 1200 block of Athol St. late Friday night.

Officers in the area of 3300 block 6 Ave. heard what they thought were gun shots around 11 p.m. They were flagged down and told that a firearm had been shot at the house. According to police, no one was injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

Police have not identified any suspects yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.