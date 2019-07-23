Police searching for suspects in reported abduction
A person was reportedly abducted from this black, four door car or SUV in the 400 block of Albert St. North around noon on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Source: Regina Police Service)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:20PM CST
Police are searching for at least two suspects after a person was reportedly abducted from a parking lot in the 400 block of Albert St. North, around noon on Tuesday.
According to police, a vehicle with one person in it pulled into the parking lot followed by a small black car. A suspect exited the black car and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.
The driver left his vehicle and was forced into the black car. Both vehicles were then driven away. Police say no shots were reportedly fired.
The victim’s vehicle is described as a black car or smaller SUV with four doors and a roof rack.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.