

CTV Regina





Police are searching for at least two suspects after a person was reportedly abducted from a parking lot in the 400 block of Albert St. North, around noon on Tuesday.

According to police, a vehicle with one person in it pulled into the parking lot followed by a small black car. A suspect exited the black car and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.

The driver left his vehicle and was forced into the black car. Both vehicles were then driven away. Police say no shots were reportedly fired.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a black car or smaller SUV with four doors and a roof rack.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.