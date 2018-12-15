

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is still looking for a 93-year-old Regina man who went missing last Sunday.

Raul Burchi was last seen on December 9 around 8 p.m. on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road. Burchi is described as a male with fair complexion . He is 5-11, 150 lbs, has a thin build, with short grey hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long navy blue winter jacket, a white collared shirt, light brown or grey pants, black shoes and could be wearing glasses. Burchi drives a white, four-door Subaru Impreza with Saskatchewan license plate 160-EWR, and silver rims.

His family says that it is unusual for so much time to have passed without hearing from him, but there is no reason to believe he has come to harm.

Anyone with information on Burchi’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.