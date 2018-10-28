

CTV Regina





A Ponteix business was evacuated briefly after a suspicious looking item was found inside Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., someone reported to Ponteix RCMP there was a potential bomb at a local business.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was quickly on scene, where they evacuated and contained the area. The item was found to be harmless. No other suspicious items were found in the business or the area.

An investigation into the suspicious item is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.