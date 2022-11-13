Possible injuries reported in 'major explosion' in central Regina

Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday morning.

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) reported that a major explosion took place in the area of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street on Sunday morning.

Regina fire, EMS and police responded to the incident. Possible injuries were reported according to the RFPS.

Emergency services ask the public to stay clear of the area at this time.

@Regina_Fire, @reginapolice and Regina EMS on scene of a major explosion at 6th and Retallack St. Possible injuries reported, public is asked to stay clear of that area. Updates will be provided when available. #yqr pic.twitter.com/tqEvGuImky — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) November 13, 2022

More to come…