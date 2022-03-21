Potholes emerging on city streets during spring thaw

As snow continues to melt, city crews are prepared and working to keep potholes to a minimum.

The age and condition of roads are aspects that play into creating a pothole, with the other major factor being the freeze-thaw cycle.

“Every spring when the temperatures begin to rise above zero during the day and then freeze overnight, that free thaw activity really takes a toll on Regina roads and we start to see potholes,” said Chris Warren, director of roadways and transportation for the city.

City crews are able to do temporary repairs throughout the winter on potholes of concern, but permanent fixes can’t be done until patching season from May to mid-October.

A pothole of concern are those deemed hazardous and damaging. They are barricaded off from the public and typically fixed within the week.

Main roads, such as bus routes and high traffic volume roads like Ring Road and Lewvan Dr. are prioritized first, followed by residential roads through neighbourhoods.

“With the speeds and the volumes of traffic they [potholes] may not be avoided easily, so we really want to focus on those main roads and get those repaired as quick as we can,” Warren said.

The City of Regina’s roadways asphalt maintenance budget is approximately $6 million for 2022. The money is allocated for all asphalt repairs, including potholes.

Warren advises residents to pay attention while driving around the city, as standing water may hide potholes.

“Just really slow down and just be aware,” explained Warren.

Most motorists do the best they can to avoid potholes, but sometimes vehicles still end up taking a beating.

“The normal wear and tear of a vehicle is different in our climate where we have a lot of potholes, so for sure we see that and we always advise our customers to pay attention to what your car is telling you,” said Geoff Wiebe, regional sales manager with Kal Tire.

Wiebe said after impact, a driver may notice their car pulling one way or the other or they may feel a vibration, either in the seat or in the steering wheel.

He said sometimes a component in the steering will bend and a driver may notice the branded logo on their steering wheel will be tilted while driving straight.

While many people are rushing to switch into summer mode, Wiebe recommends leaving winter tires on a little bit longer.

“Typically your winter rim may not be as expensive as your summer rim would be for your vehicle, in which case you want to get through the pothole season with that equipment on your car,” he explained.

For Wiebe, extending the season of your winter tire is for more than just potholes.

He said safety is most important and winter tires shouldn’t come off your vehicle until the melting period is completely over.

“You put your seatbelt on before you start moving the car, you don’t take it off when you’re three blocks from home,” he said. “You make sure that safety feature is activated for the entire risk factor.”

According to Wiebe, the ideal time to change out winter tires is typically from mid to late April.