REGINA -- A power outage at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant has caused the facility to shut down.

The City of Regina says SaskPower crews have been sent to repair the outage.

Regina will be using its reservoirs and has activated supplemental wells in order to supply the city with water. Between these two options, the city says it has enough clean and safe water for the city during this outage.

Residents might notice a difference in water quality over the next few days, while the well water moves through the system.