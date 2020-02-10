REGINA -- A 60-year-old Regina man is facing sexual assault charges.

On Feb. 2 police received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a clinic that offers traditional Chinese medicine in the 800 block of Victoria Ave.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, said she had been to the clinic before, but this time the practitioner touched her without her consent in a sexual way.

RPS arrested and charged Kui Zhong Lu of Regina.

He was released and will appear in court on March 18.