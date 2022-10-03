Prairie premiers calling for restoration of pre-pandemic hours at land border crossings

Canada’s prairie premiers and two United States governors are calling for the restoration of pre-pandemic hours at land border crossings.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum jointly signed a letter requesting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden “immediately restore” the previous hours of operation.

“Residents and businesses on both sides of the border have expressed concern that the reduced hours of operation will become permanent,” the letter reads.

The group is concerned about the possible impact reduced hours could have on supply chains and trade between the two countries.

“Resuming pre-pandemic operating hours will ensure the efficient and steady flow of people and goods, which will only improve trade activity and reduce inflationary pressure on both sides of the border,” the letter reads.

The Canada-United States land border ports have been operating at reduced hours forcing travelers and transporters to drive further distances resulting in increased distance, fuel and labour costs.



Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted the letter to social media on Monday morning.

"Resuming normal operating hours is critical and will not only improve trade activity, but will reduce inflationary pressures on both sides of the border," Moe said in a tweet.

The letter is dated Sept. 27, 2022.

“We request that Canada and the U.S. work together to reinstate full hours of operation at our shared ports of entry,” the letter said.