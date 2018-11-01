

CTV Regina





The premier’s travel expenses were scrutinized in the Saskatchewan legislative assembly on Thursday.

Since he was elected as Saskatchewan Party leader in January, Scott Moe has travelled to Washington, China and Toronto, where he met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

He’s also about to leave for a trip to India.

During Thursday’s question period, the Saskatchewan NDP asked what about the cost to taxpayers. The government said it doesn’t have an exact number, but defended the premier’s travel expenses.

“I’m not going to stand here and apologize for international travel,” Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export Development, said. “This is important outreach and the fact that one in five jobs in this province is dependent on exports, 60 per cent of the goods we produce in the province are exported around the world. We need to be engaged.”

Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley and four other government employees will accompany Moe to India.