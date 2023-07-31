'Pretty special': Estevan-born Brayden Pachal shares Stanley Cup with his hometown

While it may be the off-season right now, hockey fans have still found a reason to gather and celebrate as the Stanley Cup made its way to Saskatchewan.

“I would say that half the town have become Vegas Golden Knights fans,” said Kent Pachal.

Thanks to Estevan-born Brayden Pachal, the Estevan Leisure Centre was packed with hockey fans of all ages.

“Growing up, your whole goal is to win this thing and have your name on it and I got it which is pretty special,” Brayden told CTV News.

“It’s pretty cool to share it with the community and the support I got today was also pretty special.”

Pachal recently won the cup as a Las Vegas Golden Knight – and now he’s sharing the win with his hometown.

“It just kind of gives you an idea how important hockey is in the culture of Canada,” Kent said.

“Estevan is a big hockey town for our town and for the kids because they see possibility. They see where they can maybe get to at one point in their lives.”

Along with an opportunity to see and take pictures with the Stanley Cup, the public also enjoyed some leisure skate time in the arena.

The winning team has possession of the cup for 100 days, and it’s the job of Philip Pritchard to oversee the travel of the trophy.

“What is really cool about looking after the Stanley Cup is first of all, you get to hang out with the winners all the time,” Pritchard said.

“And then that’s so special when you come to communities like Estevan – the entire community comes out to share the day with Brayden and his family and friends.”

As for Pachal, he’s just thankful for the opportunity to give back to his community.

“A day like this brings you back to your roots and where it all started and the love of the game,” Brayden said.

“A day like this is pretty special.”

The cup will be in Saskatchewan for another five days before making its way to California.