The mayor of Regina and a number of well-known CEOs have formed a band to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

The idea started last year when Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hopkins was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Regina Mayor Michael Fougere wanted to do something to help.

“We got in a conversation about how John is feeling and we thought maybe let’s have a session and play some music together,” Fougere said.

The band is made up of six prominent community members varying in musical experience.

They had their first garage jam session in December, which inspired the band’s name, Garage Band.

On Thursday, Garage Band fulfilled a dream by playing at the mayor’s state of the city address.

“Six weeks ago if anyone told me we’d play at the mayor’s state of the city address I’d be shocked,” bass player David Malloy said.

Despite living the dream, the band’s bigger purpose is to support a friend by bringing awareness of prostate cancer and hopefully book some gigs to raise money for prostate cancer research.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of mood I’m in, when I’m here I pick up that guitar, start playing and it all goes away,” Hopkins said. “It’s so uplifting to be here with guys who are so supportive, it’s unbelievable.”

Based on reporting by CTV’s Joey Slattery