Protesters returned to the Conexus Credit Union office on Albert Street Wednesday to speak out against trees being removed for a new building in Wascana Park.

More than a dozen people picketed at the main entrance of the building. The protesters are frustrated by recent tree cutting in the park.

The group says it is also frustrated by a lack of communication from Brandt Development about plans to build a 70,000 square foot building for the CNIB.

“Conexus is fairly open about what they intend to do, we haven’t seen the final design drawings yet but they’ve been fairly open,” said protester Rob Humphries. “Brandt, what they’re doing is we haven’t seen any footprint of what effect their construction and parking lot will do to deforestation at Wascana Park, we haven’t seen that yet.”

Protesters say the construction goes against the park’s development regulations. They’re concerned it will set an unwanted precedent.