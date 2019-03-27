

CTV Regina





The Minister of Education said the province will restore funds to Cornwall Alternative School, while taking questions from reporters on Wednesday.

“If I really wanted to be respectful of the process in terms of how we deliver this programming, that the programming at the school needs to continue for at least another year,” Gordon Wyant said.

The minister said that another year will buy the government the necessary time to review the productivity of the alternative school, and other alternative schools across Saskatchewan.

Wyant addressed on Tuesday that he did not have all the information when he chose to cut funds to Cornwall Alternative School in the 2019-20 Provincial Budget, a move that was met with backlash from students and staff.